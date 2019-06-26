Saudi agents failed to address the culprit: UN expert

There is "credible evidence" linking Saudi Arabia's crown prince to the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi last October, an independent UN rights expert said. (AFP Photo)

An official Saudi Arabian investigation into the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents has failed to examine who may have ordered the killing, a U.N. special rapporteur said on Wednesday.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other senior officials should be investigated over the murder given the credible evidence against them, said Agnes Callamard, the senior official on extrajudicial executions.

"The investigation carried out by the Saudi authorities has failed to address the chain of command," Callamard told the U.N. Human Rights Council.

