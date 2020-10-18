Saudi Arabia allows devotees to pray in Al-Haram mosque

Saudi Arabia allows devotees to pray in Al-Haram mosque in seven months

Earlier this month, Saudi allowed citizens and residents to perform the Umrah pilgrimage

Reuters
Reuters, Cairo,
  • Oct 18 2020, 09:28 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2020, 10:26 ist
Masjid Al-Haram. Credit: Facebook/Masjid Al Haram

Saudi Arabia allowed its citizens and residents inside the kingdom to perform prayers in one of the most holy religious sites in Islam, Al-Haram mosque in Mecca, for the first time in seven months, state television reported early on Sunday.

Earlier this month Saudi Arabia allowed citizens and residents to perform the Umrah pilgrimage at Islam's holiest sites, Mecca and Medina, after a seven-month pause due to coronavirus concerns.

Masjid
Saudi Arabia
Coronavirus
COVID-19

