Saudi fighter jet crashes during training mission, killing crew

A Saudi Arabian fighter jet crashed during a training mission in Khamis Mushait leaving its crew dead, the state news agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday citing a defence ministry statement.
The number of crew members was not immediately clear and the statement added that the crash was under investigation.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'Jhooth bole...': BJP on crow flying over Raghav Chadha
98 students killed self in IITs, IIMs, others in 5 yrs
5 major football stars who have signed for Saudi clubs
Venice Film Festival lineup unscathed by strikes
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Pain and pride for bravehearts' kin
Ocean currents regulating climate could stop by 2057