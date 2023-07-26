Saudi fighter jet crashes during training, killing crew

Saudi fighter jet crashes during training mission, killing crew

The number of crew members was not immediately clear and the statement added that the crash was under investigation. 

A Saudi Arabian fighter jet crashed during a training mission in Khamis Mushait leaving its crew dead, the state news agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday citing a defence ministry statement.

