Saudi King Salman: G20 leaders must work towards equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines

  • Nov 21 2020, 19:56 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2020, 19:56 ist
Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud. Credit: AFP

Saudi Arabia's King Salman said in his opening remarks to G20 leaders on Saturday that they must work towards affordable and equitable access to vaccines and other tools to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Although we are optimistic about the progress made in developing vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics tools for Covid-19, we must work to create the conditions for affordable and equitable access to these tools for all peoples," he said, opening the meeting of the leaders of the 20 biggest world economies.

