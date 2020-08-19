Saudi King Salman, Nigerian President discuss oil market

Saudi King Salman, Nigerian Prez discuss oil market

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  • Aug 19 2020, 13:54 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2020, 13:54 ist
Saudi King Salman. Credit: Reuters Photo

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari discussed efforts taken to stabilise and rebalance global oil markets in a telephone call, Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Wednesday.

The two leaders "stressed the importance of compliance, by all participants, to the OPEC+ agreement and the agreed upon compensation mechanism," SPA reported.

A ministerial panel of key OPEC+ oil producers, headed by Saudi Arabia, is holding a virtual meeting later on Wednesday to review the oil market and the group's compliance with the current oil supply cut pact.

Saudi Arabia
Diplomacy
Nigeria

