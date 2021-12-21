Saudi-led coalition asks civilians to immediately evacuate Sanaa airport

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen asked civilians on Monday to immediately evacuate Sanaa international airport, in the Yemeni capital controlled by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, state media reported.

The coalition called on the workers of international and humanitarian organisations in the airport to immediately evacuate as it has taken "legal measures to deal with the threat operationally," state media said.

On Sunday, the coalition said it had destroyed a drone launched from the airport and aimed at civilians at Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah airport in Jizan, near the border with Yemen.

The coalition also said on Sunday it conducted a military operation in Sanaa to destroy workshops and warehouses for drones and other weapons, urging civilians to avoid the area.

The coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015 after the Houthis ousted the internationally recognised government from Sanaa.

During the seven-year conflict Houthi forces have sent drones and fired missiles into Saudi Arabia, and the Saudi-led coalition has retaliated with air strikes inside Yemen.

Watch latest videos by DH here: