SCO Summit Live: Putin-Xi meet to explore 'real alternative' to West

Track the latest news and updates from the summit on DH!
Putin-Xi meet to explore 'real alternative' to West
Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping gather with other Asian leaders in the ancient Silk Road city of Samarkand from Thursday for a regional summit touted as a challenge to Western global influence.
Guterres projects gloomy picture of world 'in great peril', demands immediate action
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres projected a gloomy picture of a world in "great peril" on Wednesday as he demanded immediate action on many fronts, from climate change to raging conflicts.
At a news conference ahead of the General Assembly's high-level meeting that starts next week, he said: "Our world is blighted by war, battered by climate chaos, scarred by hate, and shamed by poverty, hunger, and inequality; conflicts and unrest continue to rage."
Xi visits Uzbekistan ahead of meeting with Putin
China's President Xi Jinping visited Uzbekistan on Wednesday, state media said, ahead of a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
"Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived here (in Samarkand) Wednesday evening to pay a state visit to Uzbekistan and attend the 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)," the official Xinhua news agency said.
The SCO -- established in 2001 as a political, economic and security organisation to rival Western institutions -- will bring together Xi and Putin, as well as leaders from India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan and other ex-Soviet Central Asian countries.
Russia-India trade turnover witnesses 'unprecedented growth' in first half of 2022: Russian envoy
The trade turnover between Russia and India witnessed an "unprecedented growth" in the first half of 2022 and reached over $11 billion, which allows the likelihood of achieving the goal of bringing the level of mutual trade to $30 billion by 2025, Russia's top diplomat in India said on Wednesday.
Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov made the remarks ahead of the meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Uzbekistan this week where the two leaders are expected to discuss issues of strategic stability, the situation in the Asia Pacific region and bilateral cooperation within the UN and G20.