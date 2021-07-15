Security chief for assassinated Haitian president detained

The head of palace security for assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moise has been arrested and is in police custody, the New York Times reported on Thursday.
A spokeswoman for the national police confirmed that the security chief of the presidential palace, Dimitri Herard, had been detained, the newspaper said. Prosecutors are seeking to know why the attackers did not meet more resistance at the president's home, it said.
Moise was shot dead at his home on July 7 by what Haitian authorities have called an assassination unit, including 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans.
Read | Mystery grows with key suspect in Haiti president killing
Colombian police said on Thursday they were searching for three additional Colombians who had also been in Haiti and neighboring Dominican Republic.
Colombia has stressed that Haitian authorities are leading the investigation.
"I want to reiterate here that the judicial investigation, the hypothesis, the explanation, isn't with the Colombian authorities," said National Police Director General Jorge Luis Vargas.
Vargas said he had no information about reports on the Colombian Caracol television station on Wednesday implicating Haiti's Acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph in the assassination. Joseph has not commented on the reports.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Bikers escort ambulances through traffic in Indonesia
Fears of 3rd wave soar as tourists crowd hill stations
The hajj: 1 of the 5 pillars of Islam
'Malik' movie review: A hard-hitting drama
Fishermen fight to save endangered Pakistan dolphin
DH Toon | Being Leader of Oppn is a 'full time job'
Two dozen goats eat their way through New York park
Parts of the Amazon now emit more CO2 than they absorb
Waiting for their dead, Iraqis blame govt for blaze
Stroke killed 7 lakh Indians in 2019: Study