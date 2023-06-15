Self-aware Hindu Americans have power to 'truly select' next US President: Congressman Rich McCormick

Self-aware Hindu Americans have the power to "truly select" the next president of the United States, a US Congressman has said.

Republican Congressman Rich McCormick, who represents the 6th District of Georgia, also announced a bipartisan Congressional delegation to India in August.

He was addressing the first ever Hindu American Summit at the Capitol Visitor Center here on Wednesday. Leaders of the Hindu community from across the country gathered at the US Capitol for the summit, organised by Americans4Hindus and supported by 20 other organisations.

McCormick said, "I have such great admiration for this demographic, for this immigrant population that has added so much to America. All the best things. I say it over and over again, as soon as this community becomes self-aware and realises that they have the power to truly select the next president of the United States."

His comments were met with applause from the select gathering of Hindu Americans from across the country.

"You understand, I'm not just saying this. There's real power behind who you are. If you look at the most successful demographic in the United States, which is the most successful country in the world, think about an organisation like the RJC -- (the) Republican Jewish Coalition," he said.

While 30 per cent of Jews vote for the Republican Party, yet every single Republican candidate for president will speak in front of their coalition, the Congressman noted.

"They are not as successful as you are. Think about that. Once you start flexing your political might and you being here is flexing your political might.

"Once you start investing in and really engaging politicians, you will see how truly powerful you are. You will unleash the potential of forming future generations, not just of your own community, but every community in America," McCormick added.

"You literally will write laws. You will set a vision for America that will set us up for success for decades and decades and hopefully for centuries to come. It will benefit not just your children but every child in America. That is why I love this community," McCormick said.

At the event, Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar announced plans to form a 'Hindu Caucus' in the US Congress that will bring like-minded lawmakers under one umbrella to ensure that there is no hate and bigotry against Hindus in the country.