Senior China diplomat says Sino-US tensions caused entirely by US

Sino-US tensions caused entirely by US: China Diplomat

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Jul 24 2020, 18:25 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2020, 18:25 ist
Senior Chinese diplomat, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Credit: Reuters Photo

Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said on Friday that current tensions in Sino-US relations were entirely caused by the United States.

China still hoped to achieve win-win cooperation with mutual respect with the United States, said Wang, who is also foreign minister, speaking as he held a video conversation with his German counterpart.

Beijing ordered the United States to close its consulate in the city of Chengdu on Friday, responding to a US demand this week that China close its Houston consulate, as relations between the world's two largest economies deteriorate.

China-US Relations
US-China
China
United States

