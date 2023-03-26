Senior Indian journalist attacked by pro-Khalistanis in Washington DC

Amid the pro-Khalistani protests in some parts of the world, a video has surfaced of a senior journalist being verbally as well as physically attacked by protestors outside the Indian Embassy in Washington, DC.

#WATCH | Khalistanis physically and verbally assaulted journalist Lalit K Jha outside Indian Embassy in Washington DC (Video Source – Lalit K Jha) (Note - Abusive language used) pic.twitter.com/MchTca4Kl6 — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2023

The senior journalist in question has been identified as Lalit K Jha of the Press Trust of India.

The Indian Embassy has sent out a strong message criticisng the attack on Jha. According to ANI, the embassy said, "We condemn such a grave and unwarranted attack on a senior journalist. Such activities only underscore the violent and anti-social tendencies of the so called ‘Khalistani protestors’ and their supporters, who routinely engage in wanton violence and vandalism".