Senior Indian journalist attacked by pro-Khalistanis in Washington DC

Amid the pro-Khalistani protests in some parts of the world, a video has surfaced of a senior journalist being verbally as well as physically attacked by protestors outside the Indian Embassy in Washington, DC.
#WATCH | Khalistanis physically and verbally assaulted journalist Lalit K Jha outside Indian Embassy in Washington DC
(Video Source – Lalit K Jha)
(Note - Abusive language used) pic.twitter.com/MchTca4Kl6
— ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2023
The senior journalist in question has been identified as Lalit K Jha of the Press Trust of India.
The Indian Embassy has sent out a strong message criticisng the attack on Jha. According to ANI, the embassy said, "We condemn such a grave and unwarranted attack on a senior journalist. Such activities only underscore the violent and anti-social tendencies of the so called ‘Khalistani protestors’ and their supporters, who routinely engage in wanton violence and vandalism".
We have seen disturbing visuals of a senior Indian journalist from Press Trust of India being abused, threatened & assaulted physically while covering so called ‘Khalistan protest’ in Washington DC. We understand that the journalist was first verbally intimidated, then physically… https://t.co/Z3YikMu8OS pic.twitter.com/WP9eVcM08R
— ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2023
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube