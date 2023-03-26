Indian journalist attacked by pro-Khalistanis in US

Senior Indian journalist attacked by pro-Khalistanis in Washington DC

The senior journalist in questions has been identified as Lalit K Jha of the Press Trust of India

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 26 2023, 08:46 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2023, 08:53 ist
Commotion outside the Indian Embassy in Washington, DC. Credit: ANI

Amid the pro-Khalistani protests in some parts of the world, a video has surfaced of a senior journalist being verbally as well as physically attacked by protestors outside the Indian Embassy in Washington, DC.

The senior journalist in question has been identified as Lalit K Jha of the Press Trust of India.

The Indian Embassy has sent out a strong message criticisng the attack on Jha. According to ANI, the embassy said, "We condemn such a grave and unwarranted attack on a senior journalist. Such activities only underscore the violent and anti-social tendencies of the so called ‘Khalistani protestors’ and their supporters, who routinely engage in wanton violence and vandalism".

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
United States
Indian Embassy
Washington DC
Khalistan Movement
Amritpal Singh

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'Democracy in Danger' indeed

DH Toon | 'Democracy in Danger' indeed

Knockout kebabs

Knockout kebabs

STEM education and ‘citizenship skilling’

STEM education and ‘citizenship skilling’

Leagues of disruption

Leagues of disruption

Soil crisis: Yields, dreams turn to dust

Soil crisis: Yields, dreams turn to dust

Try your hand at traditional games at JP Nagar today

Try your hand at traditional games at JP Nagar today

 