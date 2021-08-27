12 US service members killed in Kabul attack

Senior US military commander confirms 12 service members killed in Kabul attack

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Aug 27 2021, 00:46 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2021, 00:59 ist
US General Frank McKenzie. Credit: Reuters photo/Handout

US General Frank McKenzie, the head of US Central Command, confirmed on Thursday that two suicide bombers assessed to be from Islamic State carried out an attack at Kabul's airport that killed 12 US troops and injured 15 others.

He told a news briefing at the Pentagon that the bombing was followed by a gunfight and that, while the military is saddened by the deaths, evacuations from Afghanistan are continuing. He said about 1,000 US citizens are estimated to still be in Afghanistan.

United States
Afghanistan
Explosion

