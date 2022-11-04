Seoul scrambles stealth jets after detecting North Korean warplanes

South Korea's military said Friday it had scrambled stealth jets after detecting the mobilisation of 180 North Korean warplanes, as Seoul and Washington conduct large-scale joint air drills which have infuriated Pyongyang.

"Our military detected around 180 North Korean warplanes" mobilised in Pyongyang's airspace, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, adding Seoul "scrambled 80 fighter jets including F-35As" while jets involved in military drills with the US were also "maintaining readiness".