Seoul scrambles stealth jets after detecting North Korean warplanes

Seoul scrambles jets after detecting N Korean warplanes

Seoul and Washington are conducting large-scale joint air drills which have infuriated Pyongyang

AFP
AFP, Seoul,
  • Nov 04 2022, 13:45 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2022, 13:45 ist
South Korean Air Force F-35A fighter jet during a US-South Korea joint aerial drill. Credit: AFP Photo / South Korean Defence Ministry

South Korea's military said Friday it had scrambled stealth jets after detecting the mobilisation of 180 North Korean warplanes, as Seoul and Washington conduct large-scale joint air drills which have infuriated Pyongyang.

"Our military detected around 180 North Korean warplanes" mobilised in Pyongyang's airspace, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, adding Seoul "scrambled 80 fighter jets including F-35As" while jets involved in military drills with the US were also "maintaining readiness".

