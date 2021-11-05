'Serious consequences' if UK tries to suspend Northern Ireland deal: EU

If Britain makes good on a threat to try to suspend parts of its Brexit treaty dealing with Northern Ireland it would cause "serious consequences" to EU-UK ties, a top EU official warned on Friday.
"There'll be no doubt that triggering Article 16 to seek the renegotiation of the protocol would have serious consequences -- serious for Northern Ireland... and serious also for the EU-UK relations in general," Vice President Maros Sefcovic said in a brief statement after meeting in Brussels with Britain's Brexit minister David Frost.
Check out the latest videos from DH:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Scientists wonder how much carbon oceans can absorb
Cost, literacy: Invisible bars to tackle digital divide
Curious Kids: What is energy made of?
Kohli Birthday special: Check out some of his rare pics
Human brain cells not infected by Covid virus: Study
NASA’s latest breakthrough: ‘Best space tacos yet’