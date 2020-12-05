Seven killed, 12 injured in Pakistan accident: Police

At least seven people, including children and a woman, were killed while 12 others injured in a head-on collision accident between a minibus and a loaded truck in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred when the truck loaded with cement bags was trying to overtake a vehicle but collided head-on with the passenger bus coming from the opposite direction.

“The rescue teams rushed to the site and retrieved the dead bodies and injured from the minibus,” a police official said.

The injured were immediately shifted to the District Headquarter hospital Nowshera.