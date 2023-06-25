Seven killed, 42 injured in bus collision in Pakistan's Sindh province

At least seven people were killed and 42 others injured in a collision between two passenger buses in the Sindh province of Pakistan on Sunday, officials said.

Benazirabad Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Mohammad Younis Chandio said the accident took place on the Mehran Highway near Nawabshah around 4 am when two passenger buses en route from Karachi and Peshawar collided with each other.

The injured are being treated at the People’s University of Medical and Health Sciences, Dawn News quoted him as saying.

Also Read | Pakistan police arrest 9 terror suspects from Punjab province

According to the DIGP, the collision occurred because of the high speed of the vehicles.

He added that the Mehran Highway was closed to traffic after the accident and vehicles were diverted towards the National Highway.

Earlier this month, at least 13 people, including five women, were killed and 31 others injured when a bus veered off the Islamabad-Lahore Motorway and overturned near Kallar Kahar.

Traffic accidents are common in Pakistan due to poor maintenance of roads and vehicles.