Several blasts rock Ukraine's Kyiv

At least five explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital

AFP
AFP, Kyiv,
  • Oct 31 2022, 12:31 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2022, 12:51 ist
Firefighters work after a drone attack on buildings in Kyiv. Credit: AP File Photo

Several blasts shook Kyiv on Monday, days after Russia blamed Ukraine for a "massive" drone attack on its Black Sea fleet.

At least five explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital between 8:00 am (0600 GMT) and 8:20 am, according to AFP journalists.

Also Read | Ukraine says 218 vessels blocked after Russia suspends grain deal

 

World news
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russia
Ukraine
Explosion

