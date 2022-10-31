Several blasts rock Ukraine's Kyiv

Several blasts shook Kyiv on Monday, days after Russia blamed Ukraine for a "massive" drone attack on its Black Sea fleet.
At least five explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital between 8:00 am (0600 GMT) and 8:20 am, according to AFP journalists.
