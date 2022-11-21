Several dead, wounded as gunmen attack Mexico police station

Several dead as gunmen attack Mexico police station

The attack occurred in a town on the outskirts of the city

AP
AP, Mexico City,
  • Nov 21 2022, 08:51 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2022, 08:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Gunmen opened fire on a police station in the north-central state of Guanajuato Sunday, and several people were killed when police returned fire.

Police in the city of Celaya said that several attackers had been killed, but did not give an exact number. The attack occurred in a town on the outskirts of the city.

Also Read | 3 dead in University of Virginia shooting; suspect sought

Celaya police chief Jesús Rivera said three police officers had been wounded, but their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Guanajuato has the highest number of homicides of any of Mexico's 32 states. The state has been the scene of a years-long turf battle between the Jalisco cartel, and local gangs supported by its arch-rival, the Sinaloa cartel. 

Mexico
World news
Shooting

