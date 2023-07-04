Several flights scheduled to land at Moscow's Vnukovo airport diverted

Many flights set to land at Moscow's airport diverted

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 04 2023, 10:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2023, 10:05 ist
Reprsentative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Several flights scheduled to land at Moscow's Vnukovo airport Tuesday morning were sent to other airports, Russian agencies reported.

There was no reason given for the changes.

Also Read | Russian forces launch overnight drone attacks on Kyiv

It was not immediately known whether the changes were related to a number of drones being intercepted early on Tuesday near Moscow.

