Several flights scheduled to land at Moscow's Vnukovo airport diverted

Several flights scheduled to land at Moscow's Vnukovo airport Tuesday morning were sent to other airports, Russian agencies reported.
There was no reason given for the changes.
Also Read | Russian forces launch overnight drone attacks on Kyiv
It was not immediately known whether the changes were related to a number of drones being intercepted early on Tuesday near Moscow.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
How Japan plans to release Fukushima water into ocean
Study uncovers hidden gems in Bengaluru's night skies
Psychedelics can treat psychiatric disorders: Study
Kerala's snake boat on Wimbledon's online platforms
Reliance Jio launches 4G Jio Bharat phones for Rs 999
From heat to hail: China's deadly weather takes a toll