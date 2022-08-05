Several injured as SUV drives into New Mexico parade

Several injured as SUV drives into New Mexico parade

The parade was part of celebrations for the Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial

AP
AP, Gallup (New Mexico),
  • Aug 05 2022, 11:20 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2022, 12:49 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A person in a large SUV drove through a parade in New Mexico on Thursday, injuring multiple people including two police officers.

State Police Lt. Mark Soriano said no one was killed in the incident in the city of Gallup and he couldn't elaborate on the extent of the injuries, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

New Mexico State Police said on Twitter that the driver was in custody and they were investigating the incident.

“Multiple people, including two Gallup PD officers, injured and are being treated on scene,” the tweet said.

The parade was part of celebrations for the Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial, which was founded in 1922 to honor Native American and Indigenous heritage.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

parade
Crime
World news
Mexico

What's Brewing

Intense August rainfall overwhelms Bengaluru

Intense August rainfall overwhelms Bengaluru

DH Toon | ED on a mission to ‘target’ Opposition

DH Toon | ED on a mission to ‘target’ Opposition

Why you should be consistent with your yoga practice 

Why you should be consistent with your yoga practice 

Navy's all-women crew carries out independent mission

Navy's all-women crew carries out independent mission

 