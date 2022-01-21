Several killed in air strike on Yemen detention centre

Several killed in air strike on detention centre in Yemen's Saada

Reuters
Reuters, Saada, Yemen,
  • Jan 21 2022, 15:41 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2022, 15:41 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

An air strike hit a temporary detention centre in Yemen's Saada province on Friday killing several people including African migrants, a Reuters witness said, as the Saudi-led coalition stepped up operations on areas held by the Houthi movement.

Rescue workers were still pulling bodies out of the rubble around midday following the dawn strike, but it was not immediately clear how many people had been killed.

Houthi-run Al Masirah television channel said tens of people had been killed and injured in the strike. It showed footage of wounded at al-Jamhuri hospital in Saada in north Yemen.

The military alliance led by Saudi Arabia has intensified air strikes on what it says are Houthi military targets after the Iran-aligned movement conducted an unprecedented assault on coalition member the United Arab Emirates on Monday and further cross-border missile and drones launches at Saudi cities.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Yemen
World news

What's Brewing

Did sexism influence Darwin’s theories?

Did sexism influence Darwin’s theories?

Log keeps Tonga's 'Aquaman' from going under

Log keeps Tonga's 'Aquaman' from going under

Twitter debuts hexagon-shaped NFT profile pictures

Twitter debuts hexagon-shaped NFT profile pictures

DH Toon | BJP MLA chased away: Need double-engine cars?

DH Toon | BJP MLA chased away: Need double-engine cars?

Bengaluru school shows way to kids with little means

Bengaluru school shows way to kids with little means

Kenya elephant gives birth to twins, in rare event

Kenya elephant gives birth to twins, in rare event

 