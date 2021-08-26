Several US Marines killed in Kabul airport attack

US officials have said that information is still coming in and they are trying to determine exact numbers of casualties

AP
AP, Kabul,
  • Aug 26 2021, 23:12 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2021, 23:19 ist
An overview of the Abbey Gate at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan August 25, 2021, in this satellite image obtained by Reuters on August 26, 2021. Credit: Reuters photo/Maxar Technologies

A US official says several Marines were killed and a number of other American military were wounded Thursday in an attack on Kabul's airport.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing military operations.

The Pentagon would not say what troops were involved but acknowledged that "a number of US service members were killed."

United States
Kabul
Airport
Explosion
Afghanistan

