Severe storms sweep through US states of Oklahoma, Texas; at least five killed - CNN

At least five people were killed and more than a dozen were left injured as severe storms ripped through the US states of Oklahoma and Texas on Wednesday, CNN reported, citing officials.
Three people died and at least 20 were injured in Onalaska, Texas, according to the report. Onalaska is located about 90 miles north of Houston.
