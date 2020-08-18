Shallow 6.7-magnitude earthquake hits central Philippines

6.7-magnitude earthquake hits central Philippines

AFP
AFP, Manila,
  • Aug 18 2020, 09:16 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2020, 09:16 ist
Shop workers clean up crates of fallen bottles after a 6.7-magnitude earthquake hit near the town of Cataingan in the central Philippine province of Masbate. Credit: AFP Photo

A shallow 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck the central Philippines early Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, although there was no tsunami warning issued or immediate reports of damage.

The quake struck 68 kilometres southeast of Masbate Island in the Bicol region at 8:03 am (0003 GMT).

"There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage," USGS said in a statement.

"Recent earthquakes in this area have caused secondary hazards such as landslides and liquefaction that might have contributed to losses."

In the city of Iloilo in the neighbouring western Visayas, about 400 kilometres (250 miles) southwest of Masbate, residents fled their houses.

"It was strong, dizzying," police Colonel Eric Dampal told AFP.

"Almost everyone inside buildings rushed to the streets. Up to now, they're still outside."

Residents in the eastern Visayas, also hundreds of kilometres from Masbate, told AFP the quake was "strong but very short".

 

