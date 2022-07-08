'Shinzo Abe in 'very grave condition' after being shot'

Shinzo Abe in 'very grave condition' after being shot: Japan PM

I pray that former prime minister Abe will survive, Japan PM Fumio Kishida said

AFP
AFP, Tokyo,
  • Jul 08 2022, 12:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2022, 12:15 ist
Japan former prime minister Shinzo Abe. Credit: Reuters Photo

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said former premier Shinzo Abe is in a "very grave condition" after being shot on Friday.

"I pray that former prime minister Abe will survive," Kishida said. "It is a barbaric act during election campaigning, which is the foundation of democracy, and it is absolutely unforgivable. I condemn this act in the strongest terms."

Shinzo Abe
Japan
Fumio Kishida
World news

