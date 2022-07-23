Shinzo Abe's suspected assassin to undergo psychiatric evaluation

The suspected assassin of Japanese former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will undergo psychiatric evaluation until later this year, Japanese media reported on Saturday.
Tetsuya Yamagami, an unemployed 41-year-old, has been identified by police as the suspect who approached Abe at a campaign speech on a street corner on July 8 and opened fire with a handmade gun.
Read | Japan to hold state funeral for ex-PM Abe on September 27
A court in Nara in western Japan, where the suspect lived and the shooting occurred, granted prosecutors' request that Yamagami be held for psychiatric examination, the Nikkei and other media reported.
Nara prosecutors could not be reached for comment outside business hours.
The evaluation will last until November 29, the Nikkei said, and will determine whether or not Yamagami will be indicted for shooting.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Does soccer still need the header?
'Climate change is making Himalayas more vulnerable'
How satellites revolutionised the way we see world
Whackyverse | Murmu murmur
DH Toon | After Prez poll defeat, Oppn focuses on VP
Elton John and his enduring soft-rock legacy
Eating in the dark
UAE accounts for 15% of India’s gems, jewellery export
Brain-dead Belagavi youth gives new lease of life to 4
Domino's India may shift business from Zomato, Swiggy