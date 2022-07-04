Shooting breaks out at July 4 parade route in Chicago suburb

Shooting at July 4 parade route in Chicago suburb

The parade was suddenly halted when shots were fired about 10 minutes after it began, sending hundreds of people running for safety

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 04 2022, 22:28 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2022, 22:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Gunfire erupted at a Fourth of July parade route in the wealthy Chicago suburb of Highland Park on Monday, the Lake County Sheriff's office said.

"Stay out of the area- allow law-enforcement and first responders to do their work," the sheriff's department said on Twitter, adding that deputies were assisting Highland Park police.

WGN TV, citing unidentified law enforcement sources, said at least one person was feared dead with multiple injuries.

The parade was suddenly halted when shots were fired about 10 minutes after it began, sending hundreds of people running for safety, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

People fled the scene upon hearing several loud bangs, CBS 2 television of Chicago reported, citing a producer who was at the parade.

"Everyone was running, hiding and screaming," CBS 2 Digital Producer Elyssa Kaufman said, the channel's website reported. 

Chicago
United States
Shooting
World news

