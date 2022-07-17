Shooting in Johannesburg, South Africa leaves 4 dead

Shooting in Johannesburg, South Africa leaves at least 4 dead

Shootings are common in South Africa, which has one of the world's highest murder rates

AFP
AFP, Johannesburg,
  • Jul 17 2022, 20:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2022, 21:14 ist
A street corner shooting in Johannesburg left at least four dead on Sunday, July 17, 2022. Credit: Pixabay

Gunmen opened fire on a group of men playing dice on a street corner in a Johannesburg suburb, killing four of them and injuring two others, police said Sunday.

The attack on Saturday evening in Lenasia came a week after two separate shootings killed 20 people -- 16 at a bar in nearby Soweto and four others at a a tavern in South Africa's eastern city of Pietermaritzburg.

Also Read | Gunmen kill 10 traders, hurt 2, in Indonesia's restive Papua

"Preliminary investigation suggests that a group of men were playing dice at a street corner at approximately 7:30 pm (1730 GMT) when they were attacked by unknown assailants who shot at them," police said.

"Four people were certified dead on the scene, while two people were taken to the nearest medical care centre after sustaining gunshot wounds."

Regional police chief Elias Mawela called the crime scene "horrific" in the southern suburb of South Africa's economic capital.

"They were seated. They were attacked for no apparent reason," he said.

Also Read | ITBP jawan shoots 3 colleagues before killing self at camp in J&K

An investigation has been launched and police said they had launched a manhunt for the perpetrators.

Shootings are common in South Africa, which has one of the world's highest murder rates, fuelled by gang violence and alcohol.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Johannesburg
South Africa
Shooting
Gun violence
World news

What's Brewing

Five luxury trains that redefine happy journeys

Five luxury trains that redefine happy journeys

Amarnath deaths show fragility of Himalayan ecosystem

Amarnath deaths show fragility of Himalayan ecosystem

Bird found mid-air in AI Express' cockpit on July 15

Bird found mid-air in AI Express' cockpit on July 15

Despite efforts, city’s underpasses drown in downpour

Despite efforts, city’s underpasses drown in downpour

You really can die of sadness and also happiness

You really can die of sadness and also happiness

Why the Indian flag may now be made outside India

Why the Indian flag may now be made outside India

Alia, Ranbir call 'Kesariya' song their couple song

Alia, Ranbir call 'Kesariya' song their couple song

Social media saw rise in 'Hinduphobia': Research

Social media saw rise in 'Hinduphobia': Research

How Y chromosomes, age and heart risks are linked

How Y chromosomes, age and heart risks are linked

Building design changes could limit spread of Covid-19

Building design changes could limit spread of Covid-19

 