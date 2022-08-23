Shooting in midtown Atlanta leaves 1 dead; female suspect in custody

Atlanta police said they have put a female suspect in custody on Monday after a shooting that killed one person and wounded two others in the city's midtown area on Monday.
Live television coverage from 11Alive News showed multiple police vehicles from various agencies outside Colony Square, a sprawling office and shopping complex. The Atlanta Police Department was joined by other law enforcement agencies, including deputies from the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.
TaQuanda Alexander, 35, a cook who just moved to Atlanta, was at Colony Square hoping to fill out some job applications at some of the restaurants when she heard all of the sirens.
"The policemen came and told all to get inside," she said. "There were sirens and a helicopter and all that. We were shaking. All we heard was that people got shot."
