Shooting reported at mosque in Lebanon, army on site

Shooting reported at mosque in Lebanon's Bekaa, army on site

This is a developing story

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  • Jul 07 2023, 18:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2023, 18:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

A shooting took place at a mosque in the Bekaa Valley, north of Lebanon, the country's state news agency (NNA) said on Friday adding that army forces headed to the site.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Lebanon
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

How ‘drinkflation’ affects the price of your pint

How ‘drinkflation’ affects the price of your pint

Rains subside in Kerala, many lodged in relief camps

Rains subside in Kerala, many lodged in relief camps

Object hurled at Drake during concert in Chicago

Object hurled at Drake during concert in Chicago

'Project-K', first-ever Indian film to debut at SDCC

'Project-K', first-ever Indian film to debut at SDCC

Ricky Martin, Jwan Yosef announce divorce

Ricky Martin, Jwan Yosef announce divorce

Tomatoes costlier than petrol as prices skyrocket

Tomatoes costlier than petrol as prices skyrocket

Study reveals age of onset of 7 diseases

Study reveals age of onset of 7 diseases

Haryana allows restaurants to stay open 24×7

Haryana allows restaurants to stay open 24×7

 