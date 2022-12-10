Sikh woman in Canada stabbed to death

IANS
IANS, Toronto ,
  • Dec 10 2022, 13:06 ist
  • updated: Dec 10 2022, 14:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A 40 year-old Sikh woman died in Canada after being stabbed multiple times at her home in Surrey, British Columbia, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said.

Police said they found Harpreet Kaur suffering from multiple and life-threatening stab wounds in a home in the 12700-block 66 Avenue just before 9.30 pm on Wednesday, the CBC News reported.

Kaur's husband was taken in as a suspect but has since been released. She was taken to hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a statement to the media that investigators are working round-the-clock to solve the case.

"These incidents have a significant impact, not only on the family and friends of the victim, but the entire community," CBC News reported Pierotti as saying.

Hinting that it could be a case of domestic violence, Pierotti said "any time that there's an allegation of domestic violence, police take it very seriously".

Police said they are releasing Kaur's identity, which would help them in their investigations.

The incident comes just two days after 21 year-old Pawanpreet Kaur, another Canadian-Sikh woman, was shot dead outside a gas station in Mississauga on December 3.

Last month, 18-year-old Sikh teen Mehakpreet Sethi was stabbed to death at the parking lot of a high school in Surrey.

India
Canada
Sikh
domestic abuse
Crime
Crimes against women
World news

