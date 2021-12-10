Singapore approves Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11 years

Singapore approves Covid jab for children aged 5-11 yrs

Reuters
Reuters, Singapore,
  • Dec 10 2021, 22:27 ist
  • updated: Dec 10 2021, 22:27 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Singapore will start Covid-19 vaccinations for children aged 5 to 11 years before the end of this year, its health ministry said late on Friday.

The Southeast Asian city-state has already vaccinated 87% of its 5.5 million population, and authorities were rushing to get children vaccinated amid concerns over rising number of paediatric Covid-19 cases.

The dosage used for children will be one-third of that used in adults, similar to the United States.

Currently, only Pfizer-BioNTech "Comirnaty" vaccine has been approved for children's usage in Singapore, the health ministry added.

Singapore has also signed a new supply agreement with Pfizer-BioNTech for the Covid-19 vaccine, it said, without specifying how many vials will be supplied.

Singapore
Covid-19
Coronavirus
World news

