Singapore 1st country to approve sale of lab-grown meat

Singapore becomes first country to approve sale of lab-grown meat

The development of lab grown meat or cultured meat is at a nascent stage around the world

Reuters
Reuters, Singapore,
  • Dec 02 2020, 08:25 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2020, 08:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStockPhoto

Singapore has given US start-up Eat Just the greenlight to sell its lab-grown chicken meat, in what the firm says is the world's first regulatory approval for so-called clean meat that does not come from slaughtered animals.

Demand for alternatives to regular meat is surging due to consumer concerns about health, animal welfare and the environment. Plant-based meat options, popularised by Beyond Meat Inc and Impossible Foods, increasingly feature on supermarket shelves and restaurant menus.

But so-called clean or cultured meat, which is grown from cells outside the animal, is still at a nascent stage.

"The first-in-the-world regulatory allowance of real, high-quality meat created directly from animal cells for safe human consumption paves the way for a forthcoming small-scale commercial launch in Singapore," Eat Just said on Wednesday.

The firm said the meat will be sold as nuggets, adding that launch details for the product will follow later. It has previously said that each nugget will cost $50.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Singapore
Meat
Biotechnology

What's Brewing

Karnataka farmers' agitation spread itself too thin

Karnataka farmers' agitation spread itself too thin

Why Covid has made streets more dangerous for the blind

Why Covid has made streets more dangerous for the blind

Oscar-nominated Elliot Page announces he is transgender

Oscar-nominated Elliot Page announces he is transgender

Chinese probe lands on Moon to gather lunar samples

Chinese probe lands on Moon to gather lunar samples

Uncertainty soars in final month of Brexit transition

Uncertainty soars in final month of Brexit transition

 