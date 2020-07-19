Singapore reports 257 new Covid-19 cases

Singapore on Sunday reported 257 new Covid-19 cases, taking the country's total count to 47,912.

Among the new cases in the community, two are Singaporeans (citizens) or permanent residents (foreigners) and six are foreigners holding work passes living outside the dormitories.

There are also five imported cases, all of whom had been placed on stay-home notices upon their arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health in its daily update.

Among the new cases, 249 are foreign workers living in dormitories.

There are currently 169 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital.

Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in the intensive care unit while 3,626 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

In all, 43,833 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities, including 256 discharged from hospital on Saturday.