Singapore slams Branson over death penalty criticism

Singapore slams Branson over death penalty criticism

Singaporean Tangaraju Suppiah, 46, is scheduled to be hanged on Wednesday after being convicted of conspiracy to traffic 1,017.9 grams of cannabis

AFP
AFP, Singapore,
  • Apr 25 2023, 14:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2023, 14:50 ist
British tycoon Richard Branson. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The Singapore government criticised British billionaire Richard Branson on Tuesday for saying authorities "may be about to kill an innocent man" over one kilogram of cannabis.

Singaporean Tangaraju Suppiah, 46, is scheduled to be hanged on Wednesday after being convicted of conspiracy to traffic 1,017.9 grams (35.9 ounces) of cannabis, twice the minimum amount that merits the death sentence under the city-state's tough drug laws.

Branson, a member of the Geneva-based Global Commission on Drug Policy, urged Singapore on his blog on Monday to halt the execution, saying Tangaraju was "not anywhere near" the drugs at the time of his arrest.

He warned that Singapore might be about to put an innocent man to death.

"This is patently untrue," Singapore's Home Affairs Ministry said in a statement, adding that Tangaraju's guilt had been proven beyond reasonable doubt.

Branson showed "disrespect for Singapore's judges and our criminal justice system with such allegations", it said.

It will be Singapore's first execution in six months and the 12th since last year.

Cannabis has been decriminalised in many parts of the world, including in neighbouring Thailand. Rights groups have been appealing to Singapore to abolish capital punishment.

The Asian financial hub has some of the world's toughest anti-narcotics laws and insists the death penalty remains an effective deterrent against trafficking.

Tangaraju's family pleaded for clemency on Sunday and urged a retrial.

Singapore resumed executions in March 2022 after a hiatus of more than two years.

Among those hanged was Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam, whose execution sparked a global outcry, including from the United Nations and Branson, because he was deemed to have a mental disability.

Singapore invited Branson to a televised debate on the death penalty last year but the billionaire businessman declined, saying authorities should instead engage with local rights activists.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Richard Branson
Singapore
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Academy announces date for 2024 Oscars ceremony

Academy announces date for 2024 Oscars ceremony

China updates status of stationary Martian rover

China updates status of stationary Martian rover

Ajinkya Rahane back in Indian team for WTC final

Ajinkya Rahane back in Indian team for WTC final

Last time I'll play Indiana Jones, says Harrison Ford

Last time I'll play Indiana Jones, says Harrison Ford

Moon shot: Japan firm to attempt historic lunar landing

Moon shot: Japan firm to attempt historic lunar landing

Thai zoo breeds endangered vultures

Thai zoo breeds endangered vultures

Amid land crunch, China is now promoting sea burials

Amid land crunch, China is now promoting sea burials

 