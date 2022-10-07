Singapore to lift all vaccination-differentiated measures from next week

Singapore to lift vaccination-differentiated measures

We have learned to live with the Covid-19 virus, having weathered several infection waves and progressively lifted safe management measures, said the Ministry of Health

PTI
PTI, Singapore,
  • Oct 07 2022, 19:04 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2022, 19:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Singapore is resuming normal lifestyle post-Covid by lifting all vaccination-differentiated and virus spread control measures from October 10, with restrictions no longer in place for dining in, nightlife establishments and events with more than 500 participants.

"We have learned to live with the Covid-19 virus, having weathered several infection waves and progressively lifted safe management measures," said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a news release on Friday.

"As we resume normalcy in our daily activities, we will lift the vaccination-differentiated safe management measures fully from October 10, 2022," it said.

Elaborating, the Ministry said that this means there will be no vaccination-differentiated restrictions for events with more than 500 participants at any one time, nightlife establishments where dancing among patrons is one of the intended activities and dining in at food and beverage establishments, including hawker centres.

"(The measures have) served us well in our journey to safe reopening," the MOH said.

The ministry added that the measures have helped to protect those who are not fully vaccinated by reducing their exposure to settings with a higher risk of transmission, and in turn keeping the healthcare system from being overwhelmed when population-wide vaccination and infection rates were not yet sufficiently high, the Channel News Asia reported.

However, even as the measures are lifted, people who are not fully vaccinated continue to face a higher risk of severe disease, said the Health Ministry.

"We urge such persons to come forward to be vaccinated, or continue to take their own precautions and minimise social interactions to protect themselves," it said. 

