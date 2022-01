Situation on Ukraine's border increasingly concerning: UK PM Johnson

The picture on Ukraine's border with Russia is "increasingly concerning", British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday.

"I continue to urge Russia to engage in negotiations and avoid a reckless and catastrophic invasion," he said on Twitter.

Earlier this week, I was briefed by our defence chiefs on the situation on Ukraine’s border. The picture is increasingly concerning – I continue to urge Russia to engage in negotiations and avoid a reckless and catastrophic invasion. pic.twitter.com/ILaJzxCURI — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 30, 2022

