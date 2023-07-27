Six killed, seven injured in Siberian helicopter crash 

Six killed, seven injured in Siberian helicopter crash 

This is a developing story.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 27 2023, 15:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2023, 15:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Six people were killed and seven injured in a helicopter crash on Thursday in the Russian region of Altai, in Siberia, state news agency TASS quoted emergency services as saying. 

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Siberia
Helicopter Crash

Related videos

What's Brewing

Sinead O’Connor, outspoken & evocative singer, no more

Sinead O’Connor, outspoken & evocative singer, no more

Air India's iconic mascot 'Maharaja' may retire: Report

Air India's iconic mascot 'Maharaja' may retire: Report

Norway woman, sherpa are fastest to scale tallest peaks

Norway woman, sherpa are fastest to scale tallest peaks

Amitabh Bachchan trolled for his old ‘lingerie’ tweet

Amitabh Bachchan trolled for his old ‘lingerie’ tweet

J&K: Shias take out Muharram procession after 30 years

J&K: Shias take out Muharram procession after 30 years

Flights disrupted as Typhoon Doksuri crosses Taiwan

Flights disrupted as Typhoon Doksuri crosses Taiwan

'Oppenheimer' has reopened debate on war in the US

'Oppenheimer' has reopened debate on war in the US

 