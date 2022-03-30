Six Pakistan soldiers killed in local Taliban attack

The TTP claimed to have killed or wounded more than 30 soldiers

AFP
AFP, Islamabad,
  • Mar 30 2022, 19:18 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2022, 19:21 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AP/PTI File Photo

At least six Pakistani soldiers were killed Wednesday in an attack on their base in the country's northwest claimed by the local version of the Taliban, the military said.

The attack in the city of Tank was claimed by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a separate movement that shares common roots with the militants that took power in Afghanistan last year.

"During intense exchange of fire, six soldiers, having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat (martyrdom)," Pakistan's military said.

In a statement, the TTP claimed to have killed or wounded more than 30 soldiers.

The militants often exaggerate their gains, while the military's public relations department also plays down losses or delays reporting them.

