Six rockets target Baghdad airport, damaging plane

Six rockets target Baghdad airport, damaging plane

AFP
AFP, Baghdad,
  • Jan 28 2022, 13:50 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2022, 13:50 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Six rockets were fired at the Iraqi capital's airport at dawn on Friday, causing damage but no casualties, two security sources said.

The rockets landed on Baghdad airport's runways or parking areas, one of the sources said. "One civilian plane has been hit and damaged," the source said.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Baghdad
Iraq
World news

What's Brewing

In city, lizards selective in choosing snoozing sites

In city, lizards selective in choosing snoozing sites

Will Japan’s leaders finally accept a female emperor?

Will Japan’s leaders finally accept a female emperor?

'Living in a dark era': One year since Myanmar's coup

'Living in a dark era': One year since Myanmar's coup

DH Toon: Save Rahul's Twitter, 'saving nation can wait'

DH Toon: Save Rahul's Twitter, 'saving nation can wait'

Consult a doctor from home? Try these apps 

Consult a doctor from home? Try these apps 

Chief Minister, what shall Karnataka be?

Chief Minister, what shall Karnataka be?

DH Radio | A chat with Shruti Haasan on her birthday

DH Radio | A chat with Shruti Haasan on her birthday

Amazon 'paid workers' to tweet great things about it

Amazon 'paid workers' to tweet great things about it

 