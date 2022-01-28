Six rockets target Baghdad airport, damaging plane

Six rockets were fired at the Iraqi capital's airport at dawn on Friday, causing damage but no casualties, two security sources said.
The rockets landed on Baghdad airport's runways or parking areas, one of the sources said. "One civilian plane has been hit and damaged," the source said.
Check out the latest videos from DH:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
In city, lizards selective in choosing snoozing sites
Will Japan’s leaders finally accept a female emperor?
'Living in a dark era': One year since Myanmar's coup
DH Toon: Save Rahul's Twitter, 'saving nation can wait'
Consult a doctor from home? Try these apps
Chief Minister, what shall Karnataka be?
DH Radio | A chat with Shruti Haasan on her birthday
Amazon 'paid workers' to tweet great things about it