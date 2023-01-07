Six-year-old boy shoots teacher in Virginia school

A 6-year-old boy shot and wounded a teacher on Friday at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, police said.
The teacher's injuries were considered life-threatening, the Newport News Police Department said in a statement.
There was no further explanation for how a 6-year-old acquired a firearm nor the degree to which the boy knew how to control the weapon. The student was in custody, police said.
No students were injured.
