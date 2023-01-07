Six-year-old boy shoots teacher in Virginia school

Six-year-old boy shoots teacher in Virginia school

There was no further explanation for how a 6-year-old acquired a firearm nor the degree to which the boy knew how to control the weapon

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 07 2023, 05:43 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2023, 05:43 ist

A 6-year-old boy shot and wounded a teacher on Friday at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, police said.

The teacher's injuries were considered life-threatening, the Newport News Police Department said in a statement.

There was no further explanation for how a 6-year-old acquired a firearm nor the degree to which the boy knew how to control the weapon. The student was in custody, police said.

No students were injured.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Virginia
United States
School Shooting
Gun violence
US news
World news

What's Brewing

Buzz words don’t move science forward

Buzz words don’t move science forward

K'taka polls: JD(S) bracing for make-or-break election

K'taka polls: JD(S) bracing for make-or-break election

Walking in jallikattu heartland

Walking in jallikattu heartland

Bathrooms as relaxing zones

Bathrooms as relaxing zones

'RRR', 'All That Breathes' enter BAFTA 2023 longlist

'RRR', 'All That Breathes' enter BAFTA 2023 longlist

Ronaldo, latest star to end career in soccer outpost

Ronaldo, latest star to end career in soccer outpost

Did WEF order once a week bath to fight climate change?

Did WEF order once a week bath to fight climate change?

4 out of 5 glaciers may be lost by 2100: Study

4 out of 5 glaciers may be lost by 2100: Study

Urvashi posts pic of hospital with Pant, deemed stalker

Urvashi posts pic of hospital with Pant, deemed stalker

 