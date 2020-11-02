Small plane from NC with 3 aboard missing in western NY

Small plane from NC with 3 aboard missing in western New York

AP
AP, Jamestown,
  • Nov 02 2020, 20:19 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2020, 20:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock.

Athorities on Monday searched for a small plane with three people aboard that lost contact with air traffic controllers in western New York.

The twin-engine plane carrying a pilot and two passengers was near Jamestown, New York, when it was last heard from shortly before 6 pm Sunday, Chautauqua County Sheriff James Quattrone said. The plane was headed to Jamestown Regional Airport from North Carolina, he said.

The search for the plane was halted about 1 am and resumed after daylight, authorities said.

Weather may have been a factor in the plane's disappearance. The Jamestown area was experiencing wind gusts of about 25 to 30 mph with light snow Sunday night.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

New York
United States

What's Brewing

Mount Everest empties as Covid-19 strikes Nepal tourism

Mount Everest empties as Covid-19 strikes Nepal tourism

Eat ‘no’ for breakfast: Kamala Harris's advice to women

Eat ‘no’ for breakfast: Kamala Harris's advice to women

Telegram Messenger gets new features

Telegram Messenger gets new features

In last 45 years, monsoon withdrew late 28 times: IMD

In last 45 years, monsoon withdrew late 28 times: IMD

 