Snapchat removes Trump account from promotional section

Snapchat removes US President Donald Trump's account from curated promotional section

Reuters
Reuters, San Fransisco,
  • Jun 04 2020, 03:26 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2020, 08:51 ist
US President Donald Trump

Snap Inc said it would no longer promote US President Donald Trump's account in Snapchat's Discover section, saying his inflammatory comments last week made the account ineligible for the curated section where users explore new content.

"We will not amplify voices who incite racial violence and injustice by giving them free promotion on Discover," the company said in a statement.

"Racial violence and injustice have no place in our society and we stand together with all who seek peace, love, equality, and justice in America."

Shares fell 2.4% after the announcement.

Trump's Snapchat account, which consists mostly of campaign content and does not contain the informal rhetoric he regularly uses on his favoured platform Twitter, will remain public and accessible to people who follow it or search for it, Snap said.

Twitter ignited a furor last week by placing labels on several of Trump's tweets that it said violated its rules on misleading information and glorifying violence.

Facebook declined to take any action on the same posts, prompting an employee protest on Monday.

Chief Executive Evan Spiegel told staffers in a memo on Sunday that Snap would "walk the talk" on divisive content, noting that the Discover section is "a curated platform, where we decide what we promote."

The company said its decision to remove the president's content from Discover was made over the weekend.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Snapchat
Donald Trump
United States
Facebook
Twitter

What's Brewing

Oldest & largest ancient Maya structure found in Mexico

Oldest & largest ancient Maya structure found in Mexico

US protests defy curfews as Trump faces backlash

US protests defy curfews as Trump faces backlash

256 Shramik trains cancelled by states: Railways

256 Shramik trains cancelled by states: Railways

Cyclone Nisarga enters from Raigad killing one

Cyclone Nisarga enters from Raigad killing one

Five states leading economy to recovery from lockdown

Five states leading economy to recovery from lockdown

US prepares to retaliate to India's new Digital Service

US prepares to retaliate to India's new Digital Service

 