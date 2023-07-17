Solomon Islands PM returns from Beijing, calls Australia 'unneighbourly'

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manesseh Sogavare returned to Honiara on Monday after a week-long official visit to China, telling reporters Beijing would provide more budget support, and that criticism by Australia was "unneighbourly".
Also Read | China intensifies Russia military drills amid US sanctions
The United States, Australia, New Zealand and Solomon Islands' opposition party have called for Sogavare to publish details of a policing deal signed in Beijing last week, amid concern it will invite further regional contest.
Sogavare told a press conference on Monday in Honiara that Australia and the US should not fear China's police support for Solomon Islands , ABC Television reported.
"Targeting China-Solomon Islands relations is ... un-neighbourly and lacks respect," he said.
China had agreed to provide budget support for Solomon Islands, he added.
Australia has historically been Solomon Islands' largest aid donor and security partner.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Carbon sequestration and challenge of degraded soils
Northern towns pay the price of unplanned urbanisation
I've never faced a player like Alcaraz, says Djokovic
Inter Miami welcome Messi, sign Sergio Busquets
Jane Birkin: Artist made in England, forged in France
B'luru man weds 15 women, gets caught for poor English