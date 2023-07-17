Solomon PM changes tune on Australia after China visit

Solomon Islands PM returns from Beijing, calls Australia 'unneighbourly'

Australia has historically been Solomon Islands' largest aid donor and security partner.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 17 2023, 14:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2023, 14:44 ist
Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manesseh Sogavare. Twitter/@ManassehSogava1

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manesseh Sogavare returned to Honiara on Monday after a week-long official visit to China, telling reporters Beijing would provide more budget support, and that criticism by Australia was "unneighbourly".

Also Read | China intensifies Russia military drills amid US sanctions

The United States, Australia, New Zealand and Solomon Islands' opposition party have called for Sogavare to publish details of a policing deal signed in Beijing last week, amid concern it will invite further regional contest.

Sogavare told a press conference on Monday in Honiara that Australia and the US should not fear China's police support for Solomon Islands , ABC Television reported.

"Targeting China-Solomon Islands relations is ... un-neighbourly and lacks respect," he said.

China had agreed to provide budget support for Solomon Islands, he added.

Australia has historically been Solomon Islands' largest aid donor and security partner.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
China
Australia

Related videos

What's Brewing

Carbon sequestration and challenge of degraded soils

Carbon sequestration and challenge of degraded soils

Northern towns pay the price of unplanned urbanisation

Northern towns pay the price of unplanned urbanisation

I've never faced a player like Alcaraz, says Djokovic

I've never faced a player like Alcaraz, says Djokovic

Inter Miami welcome Messi, sign Sergio Busquets

Inter Miami welcome Messi, sign Sergio Busquets

Jane Birkin: Artist made in England, forged in France

Jane Birkin: Artist made in England, forged in France

B'luru man weds 15 women, gets caught for poor English

B'luru man weds 15 women, gets caught for poor English

 