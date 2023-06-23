South Africa investigating deaths of 31 people in mine closed for 30 years

South Africa is investigating the deaths of at least 31 people in a mine last month in the Free State province that has been closed for around 30 years, the energy department said late on Thursday.
They are believed to be from neighbouring Lesotho - which reported the incident to South African authorities - and died in a ventilation shaft in Virginia mine in Welkom city, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) said.
Also Rad: Insufficient safety tests, lax precautions, possible cause for Titan's 'catastrophic implosion'
It was not clear what caused their deaths but the DMRE said an investigation into the incident with the help of Harmony Gold - the previous owner of the mine which ceased operations in the 1990s - determined that methane levels were very high in the ventilation shaft.
"As such, it is currently too risky to dispatch a search team to the shaft. However, we are considering various options to speedily deal with the situation," it said.
Harmony said it viewed the incident - which occurred on May 18 - as a criminal matter and has handed it over to the South African police for further investigation.
"Harmony is working with the DMRE to provide direction on the next steps," said spokesperson Sihle Maake.
Methane is a highly explosive greenhouse gas often found in underground mines and poses serious safety and health threats to mine workers.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Pak PM 'snatches' umbrella from officer amid downpour
James Cameron wishes he'd sounded alarm over Titan sub
UP heat wave likely doubled by climate change: study
Social connectedness vital to survive climate disasters
Neymar could face $1M fine for environmental violations
Why Modi and other top Indian leaders stay single
Coffee, idli-dosa lovers, beware! Price rise on cards
TXT, Jonas Brothers collaborate for 'Do It Like That'
K'taka man fights bear, walks 2 kms with eye gouged out
Modi gifts eco-friendly diamond to Jill Biden