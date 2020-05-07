South Africa parliament video call hacked with porn

South Africa parliament video call hacked with pornography

AP
AP, Johannesburg,
  • May 07 2020, 17:44 ist
  • updated: May 07 2020, 17:44 ist
Representative image. (iStock photo)

A virtual meeting of South African lawmakers has been disrupted by hackers who flooded the video call with pornographic images.

In the the incident on Thursday, the hackers also hurled racial and sexual insults at the meeting's chairwoman, Thandi Modise, who is the speaker of the National Assembly.

South Africa's parliament is closed and all its meetings are currently held by video conference calls as the country remains under strict lockdown restrictions to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

A shocked Modise said that she had earlier warned about using the virtual meetings platform Zoom for the meeting. The parliamentary meeting later continued with a different link.

At least one other South African parliament video call has been similarly hacked.

Zoom has been facing criticism internationally as a result of reports of hackers who disrupt meetings by posting offensive content.

Zomb-bombing, or the hacking of Zoom calls, has been frequent in recent weeks as new users join the platform amid the battle against the spread of COVID-19 and the cancellations of public meetings and events.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
South Africa
porn

What's Brewing

India’s COVID-19 landscape a melting pot of mutations

India’s COVID-19 landscape a melting pot of mutations

Vizag gas leak, a reminiscence of Bhopal gas tragedy

Vizag gas leak, a reminiscence of Bhopal gas tragedy

What are the NDMA guidelines for gas leakages?

What are the NDMA guidelines for gas leakages?

'How bats carry COVID-19 without getting sick decoded'

'How bats carry COVID-19 without getting sick decoded'

 