SA reports more than 10,000 cases in 24-hours

South Africa reports over 10,000 confirmed cases in 1 day, death toll surpasses 3,000

AP
AP, Johannesberg,
  • Jul 05 2020, 16:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2020, 16:13 ist
A security guard directs people to get their temperatures in Johannesberg. Credit: AFP

For the first time, South Africa is reporting more than 10,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases in a single day.

That brings the country's total confirmed cases to more than 187,977, by far the most of any country in Africa.

Follow: Coronavirus Worldometer | 15 countries with the highest number of cases, deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic

South Africa also has surpassed 3,000 deaths in this outbreak.

Cases continue to rise in Gauteng province, home of Johannesburg and the capital, Pretoria, which now has close to one-third of the country's infections.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Officials have said beds in public hospitals are filling up, and nurses have expressed alarm. The African continent overall has nearly 450,000 confirmed cases.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

South Africa
Johannesburg
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

China makes new territorial claim in Bhutan

China makes new territorial claim in Bhutan

WHO halts HCQ, HIV drugs in Covid-19 trials

WHO halts HCQ, HIV drugs in Covid-19 trials

No end to conflict as humans, elephants fight for space

No end to conflict as humans, elephants fight for space

What is Nepometer and how it might change Bollywood?

What is Nepometer and how it might change Bollywood?

 