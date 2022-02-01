South Africa scraps isolation for Covid-19 positive people with no symptoms

South Africa no longer requires those who test positive for Covid-19 without symptoms to isolate and has also reduced the isolation period for those with symptoms by three days, as the country exits its fourth Covid-19 wave, a government statement said on Monday.
"The rationale for these amendments is informed by the proportion of people with immunity to Covid-19 which has risen substantially, exceeding 60-80% in several sero-surveys" the statement said.
