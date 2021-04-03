South African authorities approve Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine

Regulators in South Africa, which has been struggling with a highly transmissible variant of the coronavirus, approved the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Thursday, a welcome boost to the country’s stop-start inoculation campaign.

The decision paves the way for the distribution of 31 million doses, which the South African government has already secured, President Cyril Ramaphosa said this week.

The approval is based on a “rolling submission” of data on the vaccine’s performance from Dec. 11 to March 17, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority said in a statement. The single-dose vaccine has been administered to over 269,000 health workers since February as part of the implementation phase of Johnson & Johnson’s trial in South Africa.

South African authorities turned to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after the country halted plans to roll out the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, of which it had already acquired 1 million doses. In February, evidence emerged that the vaccine did not protect clinical-trial participants from mild or moderate illness caused by the more contagious virus variant that was first seen in the country. On Friday, the South African health minister, Dr. Zweli Mkhize, announced that the government had sold the AstraZeneca doses to the African Union, which will distribute them among 18 countries, including Liberia, Nigeria and Zimbabwe.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine showed a 64% efficacy rate in South Africa, where the variant known as B.1.351 has fueled a wave of infections that saw the country’s death toll rise to nearly 53,000, with over 1.5 million cases. The February results were an improvement of 7 percentage points higher than earlier data from South Africa released by the company.

The shots will be manufactured by the pharmaceutical company Aspen Pharma as part of a deal that will see 220 million doses produced in the coastal South African city of Gqeberha (formerly known as Port Elizabeth) and supplied to the rest of Africa via the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust, an African Union organization. The organization will also have the option to order an additional 180 million doses for a combined total of up to 400 million doses through 2022.

In February, Ramaphosa announced that his government had also secured 20 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. With formal approval still underway, the health products regulator granted emergency use of the vaccine on a case-by-case basis.

South Africans have expressed increased frustration with the slow rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine, their anxieties heightened by fears of a third wave of infections as fall temperatures cool amid increased travel and mass religious gatherings over the Easter period.