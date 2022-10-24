South Korea fires warning shots at North Korea ship

South Korea fires warning shots at North Korea ship after alleged border incursion

AFP
AFP, Seoul,
  • Oct 24 2022, 04:42 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2022, 04:42 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

South Korea's military fired warning shots at a North Korean ship early Monday when it deemed the vessel had intruded across the adversaries' disputed maritime border, Yonhap news agency reported.

The North Korean commercial vessel reportedly crossed what is known as the Northern Limit Line, near the island of Baengnyeong, at 3:42 am but retreated northwards after the South's Navy fired warning shots, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said, according to Yonhap.

The agency, citing the North's military, said the Korean People's Army claimed a South Korean military ship violated the border a few minutes later and that the KPA fired 10 warning shots at it in response.

South Korea
North Korea
World news

